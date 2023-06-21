Broncos Football stars hitting the softball field for Summer Classic, funds going to the Horseshoe collective

BOISE, Idaho — Usually, Memorial Stadium is reserved for the Hawks in the summer, but the Boise State football team will be the ones swinging the bats on Wednesday night.

The Horseshoe Collective, a non-profit organization centered around using Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities to connect Boise State athletes with charitable organizations around the Treasure Valley, is hosting the event.

Gates open at 5:00 pm and tickets are $5. They can be purchased ahead of time here. Funds from revenue will go to the Horseshoe Collective.

The Home Run Derby will . The Softball Game will feature the current BSU football Offense vs. Defense.

At 5:30 pm, the event kicks off with a Home Run Derby pitting current BSU football players against BSU football alums.

At 6:30 pm, the Softball game starts, matching current offensive players against current defensive players. Team captains are Tight End, Riley Smith, and Linebacker DJ Shramm.

Idaho News 6's reporter Brendyn Jones will be a guest Umpire for the event.

Here are the teams:

CURRENT BRONCOS DERBY TEAM:

- Michael Callahan

- Bryce Cleave

- Ben Ford

- Maddux Madsen

- DJ Schramm

- Riley Smith

- Demitri Washington

ALUMNI TEAM DERBY TEAM:

- Kamalei Correa

- Tyler Horn

- Kekaula Kaniho

- Sam McCaskill

- Kekoa Nawahine

- Joel Velazquez

- Winston Venable

OFFENSIVE TEAM:

1. Madsen (SS)

2. Ford (1B)

3. R. Smith (2B)

4. Curran (3B)

5. Bowens (LF)

6. Cobbs (CF)

7. Green (RF)

8. Holani (P)

9. C. Beresford (C)

DEFENSIVE TEAM

1. Z. Washington (LF)

2. Cleave (SS)

3. Schramm (3B)

4. Tommasini (2B)

5. Callahan (C)

6. D. Washington (1B)

7. Teubner (RF)

'8. Clark (CF)

9. Kaniho (P)

