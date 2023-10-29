Broncos dismantle Wyoming, winning 32-7 to get back to an even record on the season

BOISE, Idaho — Four total touchdowns led Boise State past Wyoming, 32-7, in a win that gets them back to an even record with four games left to go.

Taylen Green started off the game for the Broncos and their two-quarterback system, and his arm led them to their first touchdown. He found Eric McAlister down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown reception.

The Broncos decided to use their early momentum to go for two and converted it.

The Bronco's defense got a stop on the next two drives, even getting a takeaway with a Ty Benefield interception. However, when the ball was back in Green's hands, he fumbled in the red zone.

After another successful stop, the Broncos muffed a punt, leading to Wyoming's only score of the game.

The Broncos were in control for the rest of the game. Freshmen stepped up as running back Breezy Dubar scored before the half for his first career touchdown and receiver Prince Strachan grabbed a touchdown in the third quarter for his first touchdown.

The Broncos head to Fresno State next week to seek some revenge from last season's Mountain West Championship.