Broken Gas Line closes streets in Downtown Boise

Gas Leak in Downtown Boise
Boise PD X account
Gas Leak in Downtown Boise
Posted at 1:21 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 16:33:59-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police "X" account, formally known as Twitter, has reported a broken gas line in Downtown Boise. 10th through 12th streets between Main and Grove are closed. Both vehicle and pedestrian traffic are asked to avoid the area until repairs can be made.

The Boise Fire Department reported that an excavator cut through the gas line.

Crews are expecting the closure to remain in place for several hours as Intermountain Gas works to make repairs.

