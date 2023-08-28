Broken Gas Line closes streets in Downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police "X" account, formally known as Twitter, has reported a broken gas line in Downtown Boise. 10th through 12th streets between Main and Grove are closed. Both vehicle and pedestrian traffic are asked to avoid the area until repairs can be made.

Traffic alert: BPD and @BoiseFire are responding to a broken gas line in downtown Boise. Streets from 10th to 12th, between Main and Grove are closed. Everyone in the area, either on foot or in a vehicle, is asked to avoid the area until repairs are complete. pic.twitter.com/hTM732zM2G — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 28, 2023

The Boise Fire Department reported that an excavator cut through the gas line.

Around 12:30 pm a gas line was cut by an excavator in the alley near 10th and Grove. Main and Grove are closed between 10th and 11th. Buildings inside of the closures have been evacuated. Please stay clear of both sides of the street. pic.twitter.com/lqYQhJhagF — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) August 28, 2023

Crews are expecting the closure to remain in place for several hours as Intermountain Gas works to make repairs.