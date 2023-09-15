Bringing Back the Boise State Women's Club Hockey Team

BOISE, ID — A group of women at Boise State University are coming together to re-launch the women’s club hockey team that started in 2018, but after COVID has struggled to get back in the air.

Annabella Royer is an officer for the club. Royer explained a women’s team was started back in 2018. However, after 2 successful seasons the club like many other things shut down due to COVID. For the last two years, the club has been more of a small group of women who enjoy hockey.

“This year we are restructuring the club starting literally at ground zero,” said, Royer. She explained the biggest goal this year is getting girls interested, which will be challenging since the club is not very well known. “Like you can just be a complete novice and we'll teach you and we'll learn together,” said Royer.

The next steps in the process are a lot of recruitment and a lot of fundraising.

“If we can get at least 12 girls who are interested and that come to the club meetings," said Royer. "We can get ice times and teach the girls how to skate, and all the rules of hockey and eventually do scrimmages.”

If you go to BSU and are interested in joining the women’s club team, you can contact them through Instagram or their page on the BSU recreation website.

