Breweries need your support during Idaho Craft Beer Month

April marks the start of Idaho Craft Beer Month and local breweries need your support.

This is the fifth year of Idaho Craft Beer Month and with the coronavirus pandemic, many local breweries and bottle shops are making changes to how they support the growing community. This year, the Pints Up event is returning on April 8 at more than 20 locations across Idaho.

Organizers of Idaho Craft Beer Month say it gives people the perfect reason to go check out a new brewery that they normally wouldn't.

"Breweries still need support," said Sheila Francis, Executive Director of Idaho Brewers United. "I think as this pandemic has shown, supporting your local businesses is critical. Breweries are in a little better spot, but many of them have invested in their own infrastructure. They've expanded their patios to allow for outdoor seating or got into packaged product."

This year's glass for the Pints Up event features the Goddess of Hops and Barley on a 16oz Willie Becher glass courtesy of Clearwater Gear. For more information on the event and participating locations, click here.

Another option to celebrate Idaho Craft Beer Month is purchasing the Idaho Craft Beer Box. You do have to pick up your box from Boise, Pocatello, McCall, Moscow or Coeur d'Alene. Locations may change based on orders. Shipping is not available due to legal challenges and costs.

The boxes will be sold from April 12 to April 14 and there are only 100 boxes available. The boxes will be ready for pick-up only from April 26 through April 28.

For a full list of events happening during the month of April, click here. If you are celebrating from home, use #PintsUpIdaho on social media.