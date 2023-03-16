Watch Now
News

Actions

UPDATE: All clear in Caldwell after investigating potential explosive device

Breaking News generic
Idaho News 6
Breaking News generic
Posted at 3:25 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 18:16:45-04

UPDATED 4:01pm:

The Caldwell Police have updated the situation advising the area is clear.

____________________________

The Caldwell Police department is asking that the public avoid the area of Walnut Street at Kimball Ave.

The CPD reports that a small incendiary device has been found in a home on the 200 block of Walnut Street in Caldwell.

Some homes have been evacuated and Nampa's Bomb Squad has arrived on the scene to assist.

This is an ongoing situation, more information to follow as reports are updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light