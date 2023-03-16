UPDATE: All clear in Caldwell after investigating potential explosive device

UPDATED 4:01pm:

The Caldwell Police have updated the situation advising the area is clear.

The scene is clear. — CPD (@Caldwell_PD) March 16, 2023

____________________________

The Caldwell Police department is asking that the public avoid the area of Walnut Street at Kimball Ave.

The CPD reports that a small incendiary device has been found in a home on the 200 block of Walnut Street in Caldwell.

Some homes have been evacuated and Nampa's Bomb Squad has arrived on the scene to assist.

Please avoid the area of Walnut and Kimball Ave. We are currently securing the area; more information will be released soon. — CPD (@Caldwell_PD) March 16, 2023

Nampa’s Bomb Squad has arrived to assist on scene. — CPD (@Caldwell_PD) March 16, 2023

This is an ongoing situation, more information to follow as reports are updated.