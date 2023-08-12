Brand New LEGO® Store in Meridian

BOISE, ID — An entire strip in the Village at Meridian was blocked off to withhold LEGO® sculptures and a line that went around the corner, all to celebrate the opening of the first official LEGO® store in Idaho.

According to some employees of the shop, excited enthusiasts and shoppers started forming the line as early as 7:00 AM. That is for good reason of course as the line grew and grew until the back of the line went all the way around the corner and back down the strip almost meeting the front of the line.

Fans were greeted at the door by employees and Wyldstyle, the Masterbuilder who helped Emmet in the major blockbuster, The LEGO® Movie.

Today the first 750 shoppers received a free tile to commemorate the grand opening. Idaho News 6 was told that for the next few days they will have deals and free gifts for spending a certain amount of money.

Brick by brick the pieces fell into place for the highly anticipated grand opening here in the Treasure Valley. With so many fans of all ages showing up, it proves once again that everyone is a kid at heart.