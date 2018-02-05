Brain Dead Woman to Give Birth at Saint Alphonsus in Boise

Boise, (ID) - An unusual medical case at Saint Alphonsus in Boise is bringing together strangers from across the Treasure Valley to pray for an unborn child and his unconscious mother.

The supporters prayed for a Treasure Calley family doctor here at Saint Alphonsus and an unborn child.

A family member says Malinda Figueroa suffered a stroke and was taken to the hospital where doctors said she has no brain activity.



Melinda is 23 weeks pregnant with a baby boy named Christopher Reuben.

The family says doctors are trying to keep Christopher in the womb to finish out the pregnancy.

The family is preparing for not only birth but a funeral, and say the support means so much.

They are wonderful people I don't know a lot of these people, but they all came together for little Christopher and my sister, and we are so thankful for that.", said Malinda's aunt, Julia Chavez-Reynoso.



A spokesman for Saint Als says they cannot comment on specific patients.

They say their mission as a Catholic healthcare provider includes a responsibility to human dignity that inspires an enduring concern for the sanctity of human life.

This guides our providers and staff to work closely with patients and families in providing quality, compassionate and ethically aligned care.