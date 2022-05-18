Brad Little wins GOP governor's primary, Janice McGeachin issues concession

IDAHO — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won the GOP gubernatorial primary, beating a Trump-backed challenger.

Tuesday's intraparty contest between Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was an example of the choice GOP voters face nationwide between established candidates and insurgents endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Little and McGeachin frequently feuded over coronavirus precautions and the role of government. Last year, McGeachin twice attempted a power grab when Little was out of state on business.

McGeachin issues a statement Wednesday thanking supporters and called for conservatives to "get smarter and understand that we beat ourselves when we don't unite behind each other."

"Over the last few years, Idahoans have faced a lot. I heard your stories, and I will never forget them or stop fighting for you," McGeachin said in her statement posted to social media. "Last night, Idahoans showed Brad that he does not have a mandate. Brad Little barely managed a majority even with tens of thousands of democrats and liberals infiltrating the Republican Primary to support him."

From February 25 to March 18, there were 9,599 registered voters who switched to registered republicans, according to the Secretary of State's Office. There were 6,173 unaffiliated voters registered as republicans from February 25 to March 18 and only 3, 273 registered democrats changed party affiliation.

#NEW: @JaniceMcGeachin issued a statement after falling short to @GovernorLittle.



It's important to note that "tens of thousands of Democrats" did not infiltrate the election. From Feb 25 to March 18, 9,599 registered voters switched to the GOP party according to the SOS office pic.twitter.com/Kq5rTEOgGa — Nicole Camarda (@CamardaNicole) May 18, 2022

Republicans are almost guaranteed of winning in the general election as Democrats haven’t held the governor’s office since 1995 or statewide office since 2007.