IDAHO — Idahoans re-elected Brad Little, R-Idaho, in the 2026 race for governor, who won with 227,175 votes.

Little first took office in 2019, and has since held the position. In this race, he defeated Terri Pickens (D-Idaho), along with challengers John Stegner, Paul Sand, Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Thomas Richardson), and Jacob Burnett.

WATCH: Little looks ahead to third term as Pickens points to growing Democratic momentum

Brad Little secures re-election as Idaho Governor

Previously, Little emphasized the importance of funding schools. He also signed bills to bring down individual and corporate income tax rates in the state, and created work requirements for those receiving Medicaid.