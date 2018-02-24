BPD searching for three missing, endangered siblings

Boise, ID - Boise Police are searching for three endangered siblings, ages 9, 8 and 6 believed to be with their mother, who does not have custody and her boyfriend.

The mother picked the children, Girl age 8, Boys age 9 and 6 up from their caregiver last Wednesday, and after an investigation police believe the children are in danger of neglect and abuse.

The family was last known to be living out of a van and the children have not been to school for a week.

Boise Police received a tip that the children might be endangered on February 22nd and became more concerned upon investigation.

At this time, BPD has been unable to locate them and officers would like to check on the welfare of the children. During the investigation, Boise Police found evidence indicating the adults are not equipped to take care of the children and there are previous reports of abuse.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the mother, Courtney Thomas, 26 and her boyfriend, Cody Williams, 26, and the three children.

Police believe they are traveling in a 1999 maroon Chevrolet Astro Van with Idaho License plates 1A 6R469.

Anyone with information about the children and their whereabouts is urged to call police at 208-377-6790 or in an emergency call 911 or call Crime Stoppers: at 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.