BPD searching for person of interest in violent sexual assault

On Friday, March 8 at around 5:45 p.m. officers with the Boise Police Department responded to a report of a rape at a motel on the 2700 block of W. Elder Street in South Boise.

According to the report, the suspect attacked a woman in a room at the motel while armed with a knife. The victim was able to fight the attacker and get away.

Ada County Paramedics treated the victim when they arrived and transferred her to a nearby hospital.

Detectives with the BPD Special Victims Unit are investigating the crime and are searching for the a person of interest in the photos above. If you have any information that would help detectives identify the suspect, please call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the person in the photos is a person of interest, and has not been identified as the suspect.