BPD searching for suspect in Fairview robbery

Courtesy of the Boise Police Department
Posted at 6:48 PM, Feb 03, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery that happened at around 1:25 p.m. on Fairview Ave between Five Mile and N. Hampton on Feb. 3.

According to the BPD, the suspect claimed to have a weapon but did not brandish it. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of stolen cash.

BPD is speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the suspect, who is being described as approximately 5’6” to 5’8”, in his mid-20s, with blondish hair, pale skin, and possibly a short beard or stubble.

Anyone with information on the suspect or additional surveillance video from the robbery is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

