BOISE, ID — On Friday, around 6:30 p.m., Boise Police responded to a report of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Cloverdale Rd near W. Mesquite.

Despite the life-saving measures of first responders, the adult male pedestrian passed away on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or who may have witnessed something is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790. Drivers are also urged to avoid the area.