BPD: Boise man arrested on mutiple charges, K9 injured during incident

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon after multiple calls about a suspicious object and vandalism in progress.

Nickolous Mcmanus, 41 of Boise, was reported to be acting erratic, breaking sprinklers and damaging a fence and mailbox, as well as hitting cars with rocks and sticks, according to a news release. Police say another caller reported Mcmanus was holding a metal pipe.

The first officer on scene found Mcmanus near 18th and Franklin and confronted him, verifying he was holding a metal pipe, which police say was about one inch thick and 3 to 4 feet long. Mcmanus did not cooperate with the officer and refused to put down the pipe. The release says Mcmanus' behavior became "increasingly aggressive and threatening."

A second police officer with a K9 arrived on scene and after additional attempts to de-escalate, the dog was deployed to help take Mcmanus into custody. Mcmanus hit the K9 with the pipe and started running down Franklin, according to the release. The handler called the K9 back and officers followed Mcmanus, giving him commands to stop and put down the pipe.

The K9 was used again, allowing officers to take him into custody. Mcmanus has been booked into the Ada County Jail on the following charges, additional charges are pending:



Assault or Battery upon certain personnel (F)- 2 counts

Resisting or obstructing officers (m)- 2 counts

Probation violation

Failure to appear (m)

Police say the distance between the officers and Mcmanus was too far to safely use other less-lethal tools. K9 Rico was treated for minor injuries, including a concussion. Rico has been released to his handler for rest and recovery.