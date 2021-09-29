Watch
BPD: Body found in river near Veterans Memorial Parkway

Posted at 8:18 PM, Sep 28, 2021
Police recovered a body in the Boise River near where a witness previously reported seeing a man go underwater and not come up.

Boise Police report officers responded to the river near Veterans Memorial Parkway and recovered a body around a mile away from where the witness reported seeing a man go under on September 15.

Police then began investigating and a Boise Fire Department dive team "extensively searched the water," but were unable to find the missing person.

Police say the identity of the man will be released by the coroner after next of kin has been notified.

