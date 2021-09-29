BPD: Body found in river near Veterans Memorial Parkway

Police recovered a body in the Boise River near where a witness previously reported seeing a man go underwater and not come up.

Boise Police report officers responded to the river near Veterans Memorial Parkway and recovered a body around a mile away from where the witness reported seeing a man go under on September 15.

Around 5:50pm Boise Fire and Police responded to the river near Veterans Memorial Parkway where the Boise Fire Dive Team recovered a body from the water. (1/3) — Boise PD (@BoisePD) September 29, 2021

Police then began investigating and a Boise Fire Department dive team "extensively searched the water," but were unable to find the missing person.

Police say the identity of the man will be released by the coroner after next of kin has been notified.