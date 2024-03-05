BPD arrests suspect in fatal early morning Boise shooting

Just after midnight on March 5th, Boise Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment on the 3300 block of N. Lakeharbor Ln, near Silver Lake.

When they arrived, BPD officers located one adult male victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The officers administered lifesaving care until paramedics arrived. Officers then cleared the apartment and located a woman and child who were both unharmed.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as Javon Harmon, a 24-year-old man from Dover, Delaware. Harmon was detained in the parking lot outside of the apartment.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.