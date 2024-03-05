Watch Now
News

Actions

BPD arrests suspect in fatal early morning Boise shooting

Police,Cars,At,Night.,Police,Car,Chasing,A,Car,At
Shutterstock
Police,Cars,At,Night.,Police,Car,Chasing,A,Car,At
Posted at 11:42 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 13:43:35-05

Just after midnight on March 5th, Boise Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment on the 3300 block of N. Lakeharbor Ln, near Silver Lake.

When they arrived, BPD officers located one adult male victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The officers administered lifesaving care until paramedics arrived. Officers then cleared the apartment and located a woman and child who were both unharmed.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as Javon Harmon, a 24-year-old man from Dover, Delaware. Harmon was detained in the parking lot outside of the apartment.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights