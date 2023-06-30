Boys & Girls Club of Ada County breaks ground for new facility in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — As Kuna continues to grow, so do the services to support the community.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County had a family picnic and gathering to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 27,500 square-foot facility servicing the Kuna community by providing a place for kids to go during out-of-school hours.

AJ Howard / KIVI

The Boys & Girls Club offers every child and teen a safe, fun, affordable, and enriching environment. The new Kuna facility is partnering with Giraffe Laugh to add preschool services, as well.

The Boys & Girls Club in Kuna has supported the community since 2008 in a partnership with the Kuna School District.

"We have been running a Boys and Girls Club here since 2008, and we've had kids on a waiting list for every year that we've been open," said Colleen Braga, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Club of Ada County. "This [building] will help us triple our capacity serving about twelve hundred kids a year from birth to eighteen."

