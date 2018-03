Boise, (ID) - The Friends of the Nampa Public Library bookstore is now open on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. for weekend shoppers.

The bookstore helps raise money to fund library enhancements, services, and programs. In 2015 the bookstore raised $8,887 through online and in-store sales.

The friends of the Nampa Public Library mission statement says they are a group of library supporters who share the belief that our library is integral to the vitality and edification of our community.