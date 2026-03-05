Bonneville deputies investigate Walmart bomb threat

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat at the Ammon Walmart reported just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say that an unknown caller contacted Bonneville Dispatch, claiming that a person was barricaded in the back of the store with a bomb.

As a precaution, Walmart management cleared customers from the store while deputies searched the building.

"No suspicious people or items were found," BCSO says.

The store was reopened at around 8:45 p.m.

BCSO says it is continuing to investigate the threat.