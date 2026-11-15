Bonneville County Sheriff's Office makes two arrests following shooting on Friday

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) announced that two arrests were made following a shooting on Friday night in the 200 block of N. Contor Avenue.

According to BCSO, the shooting happened before 11 p.m. on Nov. 13. Neighbors reported hearing shots, and one residence was damaged with bullet holes. A motorcycle and vehicle were also damaged.

Later, deputies responded to a burglary in progress on North Adam Drive, and found 19-year-old Stratton Daniel Bair trying to enter the house. A handgun and a THC vape device were found on him at the time.

Officials said he gave conflicting responses to his presence at the home, and denied firing the gun before admitting to firing in the air.

A warrant allowed the search of Bair's car, which revealed matching ammunition for his weapon, a holster that fit the gun found on Bair, and "drug paraphernalia."

BCSO said that Bair was agitated during his arrest, and offered $1,000 for his release. After admitting to making a bribe, he made death threats to deputies.

Bair was booked into the Bonneville County Jail, and faces the following charges:



Unlawful discharging of a firearm at a dwelling (felony)

Attempted bribery (felony)

Possession of a firearm while under the influence (misdemeanor)

Attempted unlawful entry (misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

Nearby, 21-year-old Jaiden M. Dominguez was detained after being found walking around "intoxicated an emotional." He was booked into the Bonneville County jail on a charge of "pedestrian under the influence".

At this time, BCSO deputies have not made any connection to the victims at the residence or determined any motive.

This is a developing story.