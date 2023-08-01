Bomb squad removes explosive from the Spokane River

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Sonar team was hard at work at the Spokane River after they received reports of a bomb near the Greensferry boat launch on July 31.

Authorities were made aware of the explosive after a citizen reported seeing it in the water at which point the sonar team was notified and dispatched. Once the team located the bomb, they used a Sonar ROV robot to retrieve it and bring it to shore.

Once it was out of the water, the bomb was examined and disposed of by the Spokane Bomb Squad.

An investigation into the origin of the explosive is currently underway. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is being asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at (208)-446-1300.