Boise, (ID) - A sea of pink outside the Idaho Statehouse Sunday, where men, women, and children came out to the second annual Boise Women's March.

The rally organized by a group of local high school students had demonstrators speaking on a variety of topics including equality, diversity, woman's health, and sexual assault.

"No matter what their schedule is they can do something every day, once a week, that can change this community," said Colette Raptosh, a Women's March Organizer.

The women's marches sprang up around the country the day after the presidential inauguration in protest of the Trump Administration.

One year later - with the #MeToo movement front and center and more women entering politics demonstrators say their future is looking bright, but more needs to be done.

The newly-formed National Organization for Women Southwest Idaho chapter, advocates for women's rights, says last year's march brought them together and events like this bolster their numbers.

"we are in grave dangers of losing those rights, we are seeing our systems of government being brought down one by one and we are standing up and speaking truth to power," said Nancy Harris from the N.O.W Southwest Idaho Chapter

With the lead organizer heading to college next year, she hopes someone else will carry the torch, to keep women's issues in the spotlight.

Many demonstrators say the march lets them know they're not alone in their fight and empowers them to take action.