Boise's Liberty Elementary School evacuated following threat

BOISE, ID - Boise Police are investigating a possible bomb threat at Liberty Elementary School, 1740 E. Bergeson Street in east Boise.

Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar says graffiti was found at the school Wednesday morning, containing a threat.

Boise Police officers are on the scene. One officer told us the graffiti was found on several exterior walls of the schools. BPD K-9s and their handlers are searching the school buildings. There were no signs of a break-in, the officer said.

Details of threats were not immediately available.

“Everyone is fine, everyone is safe,” Hollar said.

The “suspicious circumstances” call came in shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to an Ada County dispatch supervisor.

Staff and students at Liberty Elementary have been relocated to an alternate site, the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Hollar stated.

