Boise's Liberty Elementary School evacuated following threat

Steve Bertel
9:12 AM, Jan 10, 2018
2 mins ago
Anna Silver
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOISE, ID - Boise Police are investigating a possible bomb threat at Liberty Elementary School, 1740 E. Bergeson Street in east Boise.

Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar says graffiti was found at the school Wednesday morning, containing a threat. 

Boise Police officers are on the scene. One officer told us the graffiti was found on several exterior walls of the schools.  BPD K-9s and their handlers are searching the school buildings. There were no signs of a break-in, the officer said.

Details of threats were not immediately available.

“Everyone is fine, everyone is safe,” Hollar said.

The “suspicious circumstances” call came in shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to an Ada County dispatch supervisor.

Staff and students at Liberty Elementary have been relocated to an alternate site, the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Hollar stated.

We have a reporter on the scene will bring you more details as they become available.
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top