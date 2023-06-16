Boise's Harrison Blvd. Pride flags vandalized for 3rd year in a row

BOISE, Idaho — For the third year in a row pride flags were stolen and vandalized in Boise's North End.

The Boise Police Department is investigating missing and damaged rainbow flags along the city's historic Harrison Boulevard.

Neighbors tell Idaho News 6 more than a dozen flags are gone, damaged, or nearly ripped off their holders on the light posts that line the center of the street.

In the past, the department has investigated the vandalism as possible malicious harassment charges.

Officers are asking neighbors to review doorbell and surveillance cameras and hope anyone with information will come forward.

If you have any information about this vandalism, please call the Boise Police Department's non-emergency hotline at (208) 570-6000.