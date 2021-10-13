Boise's curbside compost program will pick up your leaves

BOISE, Idaho — With the recent cool down in the weather, your yard is likely buried in leaves. If you live in Boise, the curbside compost program will collect those unwanted leaves, but there are a few rules you need to know before you start raking.

Fill your compost cart first, then place any extra materials in paper leaf bags and set those out next to your cart for collection. Plastic bags will not be collected.

They also need to be put out on your regular trash day before 7 a.m. Make sure the leaf bags are clustered at least three feet away from your garbage can.

They can only contain leaves, small branches and yard waste. During the peak of the season, "sweeper trucks" will pick up leaf bags after the first truck collects the compost cart and up to three bags. The second truck will come later in the day and collect up to five bags total.

Residents may drop off paper leaf bags at any of the locations listed below at any time:

