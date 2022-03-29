Boiseans can comment on their city's 2023 budget on March 29

BOISE — Boiseans can weigh in on their city budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The City of Boise will receive an update to their proposed budget at 9:00 a.m. on March 29.

According to a press release, Boise Mayor, Lauren McLean, hopes it will respond to city growth and inflation while still providing support to critical services like housing.

“The people of Boise need us to keep our community safe, address transportation solutions, support a strong economy, take decisive climate action, and help ensure there is affordable housing. We’re going to do all that while being good stewards of their tax dollars,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “I have directed staff to craft the budget to provide much needed relief to our residents. Thanks to the recent passage of a bill in the legislature, we can now give property tax rebate checks to homeowners on the Circuit Breaker Program. I am also asking staff to study the impacts of taking less than the 3% maximum in property taxes. Those are just two examples of what we’re already doing, while we continue to explore even more options to provide relief to our community.”

The general public can then weigh in on the proposed budget the evening of March 29th, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at Library! at Hillcrest (5246 W. Overland Rd) during their Budget Interactive session.

The City of Boise wants to hear from residents about their budget priorities.

If you attend, you’ll get an overview of the city budget, an inside look at the budget process, and can provide feedback directly to the mayor and city council.

You can register in-person or virtually here.