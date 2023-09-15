Boise youth climate activists march in the name of clean energy

A group of area high-school climate activists gathered in front of the State Capitol today protesting in the name of clean energy.

The group assembled on Friday afternoon and marched toward Idaho Power, objecting to changes made by the utility that disincentivizes rooftop solar power.

Climate Justice League member Nicholas Thomas told Idaho News 6, "Idaho Power has recently pushed a proposal to decrease solar rates by nearly thirty-four percent, and then on top of that, they want to also increase the fixed service charge fee by three times."

The demonstration was held in conjunction with the Global End Fossil Fuels Protests being held worldwide on September 15 and 17.

Boise area students are members of the Idaho Climate Justice League, a youth movement that is part of the Idaho chapter of the Sierra Club and known for efforts fighting for clean energy and climate justice in Idaho.

" [The rate changes] would just make it so much harder for us as a community to transition into clean energy," said Thomas.