Boise woman arrested on second-degree murder charge

BOISE, Idaho — On July 22, a Boise woman was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

According to a press release from the City of Boise, Boise PD responded to a reported suicide on West Fernwood Drive. Upon entering the house, responding officers found a deceased male with a gunshot wound.

The initial investigation led detectives to believe it was a homicide. The investigation is ongoing, however, the suspect was arrested and booked into Ada County Jail.

The Ada County Coroner's Office will release the man's name after his family has been notified.