Boise votes in favor of water renewal bond

BOISE — Voters in Boise gave a yes or no vote on the city’s Water Renewal Bond and the votes decided how the improvements would be paid for overtime.

Overwhelmingly, Boiseans voted in favor of the bond, authorizing bond funding up to $570 million and predictable rate increases over 20 years.

Over 33,000 votes were cast in this race. There were 27,355 votes or 80% in favor and 6,528 votes or 19% against.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made some remarks Wednesday afternoon and says now this process will begin.

“We understand that this community is committed to keeping rates affordable and predictable and that we all value the action that we can take from a climate perspective to keep our water clean to make sure we have enough in the future and create economic opportunity while protecting our health and our clean river while we do it,” McLean said.

According to the city, over the next 20 years, through this funding, the city will be able to protect and improve sewer service, add a new recycled water program and protect and enhance the Boise river.