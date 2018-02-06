Boise veteran receives new rooftop for free

BOISE - Putting a roof over the head of a disabled veteran was what a local roofing company set out to do. They put nearly 40 names of Treasure Valley veterans in the hat and chose one lucky winner for a free rooftop.

It's a veterans helping veterans type of campaign.

Simply put, Rooftops Energy Solutions had a good year and wanted to give back to the community. One of their main suppliers donated the materials, and they provided the manpower.

"People don't realize how hard it is on your body being in the military," said Kenneth Crotz Jr. with Rooftops Energy Solutions who is retired from the active U.S. Air Force. "And when they get out, there are a lot of people who are disabled from the military whether they were blown up or shot... a lot of bad things happen."

Pete Dooley, a Vietnam veteran, says it's years later paying off to have served in a war where homecomings were far from welcoming.

With the original roof on Dooley's home, which was built in 1998, it was time for a new one.

"I never expected anything like this, it's like hitting the lottery," he said. "As much as I'd like to win that $300 million, this is the next best thing."