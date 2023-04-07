Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for a homeownership opportunity

BOISE, Idaho — Habitat for Humanity's homeownership program empowers families to build a new life for themselves through the stability and security of owning their own home.

Habitat will be taking applications, beginning April 10, from low-income families in need of adequate housing to help build and then purchase a home.

The applicants must meet several requirements for eligibility, including 12 months of continuous income, a willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity, the ability to pay a no-interest, no-profit mortgage, less than two accounts that are 60 days past due in the last year (with some restrictions), other residency and employment thresholds, and MUST attend one Program Orientation Meeting.

Applications will be available from April 10-21 at their office, on the website, and at select locations in the Treasure Valley.

The deadline to submit applications inclusive of all required paperwork and information is April 28 by 4pm.

For more information and exact requirements, please visit www.hfhboise.org, or visit the Habitat Office located at 9348 W Fairview Avenue.

Since its founding in 1976, Habitat has built more than 300,000 houses worldwide, providing simple, decent and affordable shelter for more than 1.5 million people.