Boise Towne Square shooting suspect was known by police, mall security, Ada County prosecutors

Idaho State Police reports obtained by Idaho News 6 show Jacob Bergquist, the suspect in the Boise Towne Square shooting, claimed to be a felon from Illinois and was known to Boise Police and ISP.

Bergquist died Oct. 27 as a result of injuries sustained during a shootout with Boise Police.

Videos that have since been taken down from his YouTube accounts, show Bergquist proclaiming he is a felon and show him possessing and using firearms. The videos also capture him using racist language toward Hispanics.

The ISP report states Bergquist knew Idaho code 18-310 and wanted to speak with Gov. Brad Little personally about “getting the word out” to felons from other states about being allowed to open carry in Idaho.

On April 21, 2021 ISP suggested the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office press charges based on Idaho code 18-310 and 18-3316, which state a felon cannot possess a firearm.

"We received reports from Idaho State Police and Boise Police in the spring of 2021 regarding whether Mr. Bergquist was a prohibited possessor of firearms," said Emily Love, spokesperson for the Ada County Prosecutor's office. "Our office determined he was not a prohibited possessor in Idaho, based on Idaho's laws including Idaho Code Section 18-3316 and 18-310."

We have reached out to contacts in Illinois for clarification on Bergquist's criminal record, and if he qualifies to carry a firearm in Idaho.

During a news conference Tuesday, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said Bergquist was known at the mall and mall security had contacted him previously.

"We have had contact with him in the past; we did not have any reason to arrest him," Lee said. "He was a known subject; He is the subject of other police reports."

Idaho News 6 does not want to bring notoriety to the perpetrator of the mall shooting. However, details of interactions with local law enforcement are meant to shine a light on how a professed felon could legally own a gun in the state of Idaho.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available.