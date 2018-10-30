Boise tests new downtown pick-up/drop-off zone

BOISE - The City of Boise is testing a new curbside pick-up and drop-off zone in downtown. The new zone will extend along Main Street from South Capitol Blvd. to South 5th Street, and will be available for taxis, transportation network companies (like Uber and Lyft), as well as the general public. Officials say the pilot program will kick-off this Friday, November 2, and run through the end of the year.

“City of Boise Parking Services is testing this new pick-up and drop-off zone to provide a safe place for people to get in and out of vehicles between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Downtown patrons are being asked to park in other designated areas throughout the city during these hours. Vehicles parked in the pick-up and drop-off zone will be towed,” said Boise City spokesperson Lana Graybeal.

“In addition, the new zone is being implemented to reduce congestion and improve the flow of traffic in front of nearby downtown businesses,” she added.

If the pilot program is successful, the City may choose to implement the pick-up and drop-off zone permanently on Friday and Saturday nights.

The last day of the new pick-up and drop-off zone test is scheduled for Saturday, December 29, 2018.

In April 2018, the City of Boise piloted a month-long curbside pick-up and drop-off zone in downtown. “While the initial pilot was a success, the limited curbside space on the south side of Main Street, between 5th Street and 6th Street, created issues with congestion,” Graybeal stated.

