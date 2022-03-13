Boise State wins their first-ever Mountain West Conference championship

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Boise State Broncos won their first-ever Mountain West Tournament Championship defeating San Diego State 53-52 in a defensive slugfest.

The Broncos will find out their seed, opponent and location for the NCAA Tournament during selection Sunday which starts at 4:00 p.m.

This Boise State team will go down as one of the best in school history they have compiled the most wins of any team, 27, and the tournament was a microcosm of the season they had as a team.

Boise State led the Aztecs by one with 28 seconds to play and even though San Diego State got multiple looks they weren't good looks and one final stop by BSU sealed the deal.

"To win the league and to win the conference tournament when the league in my opinion from top to bottom is the best it has been, I mean what an amazing accomplishment," said Coach Leon Rice.

Abu Kigab earned the Most valuable player of the tournament as his leadership and ability to not only score, but also defend and create for his teammates made a tremendous difference, plus his mom flew in from Sudan to watch her son play.

"To win the conference tournament with our identity is surreal, it is like a Disney moment," said Kigab.

Tyson Degenhart had a big game with 13 points and he also took three charges while Max Rice led the team in rebounds with nine.

Boise State cut down the nets, but it wasn't an easy journey for this Boise State team who relies on different players on different nights to get the job done.

"Just blessed to have the guys that I get to coach and the team that I have," said Rice. "I just can’t say enough about these guys and how much we’ve enjoyed it along the way.”

Boise State survived a scare in the first round against Nevada as the Wolfpack wasn't able to convert a wide-open three and in the first game, it was Emmanuel Akot who led the way for Boise State with 22 points.

In the semi-finals, Mladen Armus went toe to toe with Graham Ike, Armus finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.

Boise State's outstanding first-half propelled them into the championship game as they never trailed against Wyoming.

Boise State will host a watch party at Extra Mile arena from 3-5 on Sunday for the general public to celebrate Boise State's success as we find out who the Broncos will play in the NCAA Tournament.