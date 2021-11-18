Boise State will honor senior class on the blue against New Mexico

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos still have a shot at a Mountain West Conference championship as they prepare to host New Mexico on the blue this Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

But the Broncos will need to win out and they will also need help as they trail Utah State by one game and are tied with Air Force in the standings.

Saturday also marks senior night and this week wide receiver Khalil Shakir told us he's 99.9 percent sure he will forego his final year of eligibility for the NFL.

"I knew as the weeks went on I was getting closer and closer and I didn’t really know how to feel about it," said Shakir. "I’m still not sure how I feel about it I know it is going to be a sad night, but a happy night as well."

This senior class features several players who have been a Boise State Bronco for half a decade including Riley Whimpie, Octavius Evans and Kekaula Kaniho who has played more games than any other player in BSU history.

This season hasn't gone according to plan but the Broncos have played well in their last two games earning wins at Fresno State and last week on the blue against Wyoming.

Andy Avalos took over the job this winter and normally it takes a few years for a college coach to recruit his team, but in a unique scenario, Avalos helped recruit a lot of these players including safety JL Skinner.

"Coach Avalos is a great leader for us and a great mentor," said Skinner. "He’s like a father figure, he’s going to tough love you up."

Skinner has not decided if he will come back for another year at Boise State he told us he hasn't thought about it, but he did say no matter what happens he plans on finishing his degree in psychology.

"That is the big thing I want to do, I want to make my mom proud," said Skinner. "So whether that is leaving or coming back I just want to make sure my mom gets to see me walk across that stage."

Family values run deep in the Boise State program Shakir echoed Skinner's statements about Avalos and told us for the first time ever his older brother will come to Boise to see him play on the blue.

𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆.



Thank you, Seniors, for the impact you’ve made on Bronco Football. Once a Bronco, Always a Bronco!#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/tmj5Xo08WD — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 18, 2021

Saturday will also provide one more opportunity for Bronco Nation to cheer on this senior class and Shakir looks forward to that.

"Bronco Nation is amazing I have never experienced anything like them before through the ups and downs they are always right there by our side making sure we are ok," said Shakir. "The love I’ve gotten this season has been unreal every time I go on social media there is somebody saying something so positive."

Bronco Nation did get some encouraging news as running back George Holani told us he plans to return to Boise State next fall.