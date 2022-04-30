Khalil Shakir get selected by Buffalo in the NFL Draft

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Shaq got picked by one of the best teams in the NFL and he will have the opportunity to catch passes from former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

Shakir was projected to be a third or fourth-round pick, but the former Boise State standout didn't go until pick number five in the fifth round. 20 other wide receivers were selected before Shakir heard his name called at 148.

Shakir was a two-time All-Mountain West honoree and in 2021 he had career highs in receptions and receiving yards. The wide receiver ranks fourth in all-time receiving yards, fifth in receptions and is tied for ninth in touchdown receptions, he had one more year of eligibility remaining at BSU

Shakir is the fifth Bronco to be drafted by the Bills, with the last Bronco drafted by them being Tanner Vallejo in 2017.

Boise State has had a player drafted to the NFL every year for 13 years straight.