Boise State vaccinates nearly 900 students against COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho — Nearly 900 students attending Boise State received a vaccine Saturday as the university held its first mass vaccination clinic at the ExtraMile Arena.

881 students received doses of the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided by central district health and Ada County Paramedics.

While the original aim of the clinic was to vaccinate students living on campus, Central District Health's update to eligibility allowed all students at the university to sign up for a vaccine. Many students were eager to receive a vaccine and appointments were completely filled within the first 48 hours, this includes the waitlist.

Some Boise State nursing students were also able to volunteer to administer vaccines and help with other clinic staff positions. “Active engagement in COVID-19 vaccine delivery assists our students to experience key aspects of population and public health in a relevant way, and also helps the communities we serve," said Jayne Josephsen, professor, associate divisional dean and chief nurse administrator for Boise State’s School of Nursing. The clinic gave student volunteers an opportunity to practice their skills while earning clinical credit.

“We owe a great deal of appreciation to the staff and volunteers who made this event possible,” said Alicia Estey, Boise State Vice President of University Affairs and Chief of Staff. “Our community is a healthier and safer place because of their work.”

