Boise State upsets 10th ranked BYU in Provo 26-14

PROVO, Utah — The Boise State Broncos defeated the BYU Cougars 26-14 in Provo to improve to 3-3 on the season.

Two years ago BYU handed Boise State their only loss of the season, but on Saturday Boise State got revenge and gave the Cougars their first loss of the season.

BYU jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but Boise State responded with the next 23 points and held on for the upset.

Turnovers were the difference in this one as BYU lost three fumbles and threw one interception while the Broncos did not have a turnover.

Boise State finally got the running game going with 140 yards and two touchdowns, BYU outgained Boise State 413-312 yards but the turnovers and the Broncos defense making two fourth-down stops turned the tide for Boise State.

Khalil Shakir made the play of the game on a fantastic 35-yard catch down to the BYU three-yard line as the Broncos responded after a BYU touchdown got the Cougars within six points.

Jordan Dalmas would hit a 22-yard field goal to put the game on ice, Dalmas went 4-4 on field goals in this game.

Boise State now leads the all-time series against BYU 8-4 in this rivalry.

Boise State returns home next week for another Mountain West Conference game as Air Force comes to town next Saturday.