Boise State University's online program ranks among the best in the country

BOISE, Idaho — Some of Boise State University's online programs have been ranked among the best in the country. The U.S. News and World Report survey highlighted the university's commitment to providing high-quality, accessible education to students, both in Idaho and across the nation.

The Boise State University online programs have been ranked in the following categories:



#10 Best Online Grad Nursing

#15 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans

#23 Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program

#26 Best Online Bachelor's Programs

#31 Best Online MBA Program for Veterans

#55 Best Online MBA Programs

#58 Best Online Master’s in Business Programs (Excluding MBA)

"Our high-quality online programs—the highest ranked in all of Idaho—allow students in Idaho and across the country to complete or earn degrees in a way that works the best for them,” said Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State president. “We are committed to making higher education accessible, truly excellent in quality and impactful for students, whether they study after harvesting crops on the family farm or after getting their kids to bed in a bustling city. We will meet students where they are to serve them and help them create a brighter future.”

For more information about the university's online programs, visit the Boise State University website.