Boise State University will immediately resume UF 200 classes

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University announced Wednesday it is immediately resuming the University Foundations 200 classes. Students will complete the coursework online, according to a news release.

The university said in the release the decision was made in consultation with Hawley Troxell, a local law firm conducting an investigation into reports of "mistreatment or bias against students for their beliefs or values."

“This decision enables students to continue their education while the investigation into serious allegations continues,” said Boise State University Interim Provost Tony Roark. “The goal of suspending these courses was to enable the investigation to begin and ensure that this course lives up to our standard of mutual respect for faculty and students.”

Both students and faculty received information on how to report any concerns they may have related to the UF 200 course, according to Boise State. Boise State announced it was canceling the class on March 16 after allegations that at least one student was "degraded" for their beliefs in class, according to the Idaho Statesman.

The University did not indicate exactly what course was under review. These courses drew criticism from some conservative lawmakers, stating Boise State was teaching students what to think about social justice issues.

The State Senate passed a bill that would cut over $400,000 in Boise State's proposed budget and move it to Lewis-Clark State College.

Related: Boise State University suspends classes amid budget controversy

The bill approved in the Senate breaks down how much each institution will receive from the Idaho Legislature:



Boise State University - $264,658,300.00

Idaho State University - $143,057,200.00

University of Idaho - $173,690,900.00

Lewis-Clark State College - $43,770,700.00

Boise State University said students have multiple ways to report bias in the classroom:



File an Academic Grievance triggering a review under Boise State Policy 3140. Report bias based on a protected class to Institutional Compliance, triggering an investigation under Boise State's Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy. Submit a CARE report, initiating a review of the complaint by the Dean of Students Students who wish to report concerns anonymously may do so through Boise State's Compliance Reporting Hotline.

Reporting options and resources are also found on the university's Report a Concern website.