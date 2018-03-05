Boise State University to host inaugural statewide high school e-Sports tournament

BOISE, ID - Boise State University’s College of Education, the College of Innovation and Design, and the Department of Educational Technology will host the first Idaho High School e-Sports Tournament on Saturday, April 21.

The competition is open to all Idaho high school students.

Team events include League of Legends (5 vs, 5), Overwatch e-Sports (3 vs. 3), Rocket League (3 vs. 3) and Super Smash Bros. (single-player).

Teams are required to have an adult advisor associated with their high school. and must pay a $25 registration fee for each player. Registration will open online at esports.boisestate.edu/highschool [esports.boisestate.edu] on Monday, March 5.

Check in will begin at 9:30 a.m. on April 21.

The first game will begin at 11 a.m.

Finals playoffs are from 7 to 9 p.m.

Competition will take place in the Jordan Ballroom in the Student Union Building. The event is free and open to spectators.

