Boise State University holds commencement for a record number of graduates

BOISE, Idaho — The 2021 class at Boise State set a new record in degrees and certificates with more than 3,600 awarded and a new record with 35 students earning their Ph.D.

However, Boise State also honored their 2020 graduates on Friday as this group was not able to participate in commencement a year ago because of the pandemic.

We are thrilled to honor our class of 2020 graduates with an in-person ceremony at 4 p.m. today, on The Blue at Albertsons Stadium.🎉



The ceremony will be live-streamed at https://t.co/guWFzr7kf5.#BoiseStateGrad pic.twitter.com/xCtpNVPTl4 — Boise State University (@BoiseState) May 7, 2021

One of those graduates is Sonia Galavis who came to Boise State from the Idaho panhandle in the '90s, she has now earned her undergraduate, graduate and doctorate degrees at BSU.

“I’m a first-generation high school grad, first-generation college grad and one generation away from my father being a migrant worker in southern Arizona picking cotton," said Galavis. "I’m getting my doctorate and he is hooding me today so this is a huge moment for my family I went all the way for everybody in my family that couldn’t."

Yes! Finally I got to walk that walk after an year of waiting! Class of 2020 did it. Congratulations 🍾🎉🎊🎈 to all my class! @BoiseState @BoiseStateCOBE #BOISESTATEGRAD! #MBA pic.twitter.com/dSGmcjfjUC — Sheriffo Jarju (@studdyj) May 7, 2021

Sarah Lausch came to Boise State from northern Germany and she has now earned both her graduate and doctorate at Boise State by focusing on how to improve STEM education for minorities.

"Boise State is awesome for international students it has been very positive," said Lausch. "I’m very excited."

Both of these women earned their Ph.D. for education in curriculum and instruction and they will have the opportunity to be recognized on the blue.

Galavis works as a teacher at Garfield Elementary and Lausch will stay in Boise post-graduation and it shows how Boise State is making our community stronger through education.

Congratulations graduates of 2020 and spring class of 2021, we’ll see you soon on THE BLUE!



Commencement ceremony details and live-streaming at: https://t.co/guWFzr7kf5#BoiseStateGrad 🎓 pic.twitter.com/IYPt8M2lTA — Boise State University (@BoiseState) May 3, 2021

Both students credited the faculty and staff with helping them through their educational careers.

“They help you through the entire process," said Galavis. "I could not have done it without the support of the faculty and staff at Boise State so I’m very proud to be a Bronco."

Boise State athletics also had a banner year academically as 54 current and former student-athletes earned degrees, this semester's graduating class combined for 96 academic all-conference awards.

Friday afternoon featured the class of 2020 and on Saturday there will be two more commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021.

