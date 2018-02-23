Boise State University announces multiple spring graduation ceremonies

The ceremonies take place on May 5th. The first ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. for graduates from Business and Economic and Engineering and Health Sciences. The second ceremony is set for 3:30 p.m., and is for graduates from the Colleges of Education, Arts and Sciences, and the School of Public Service.
A student speaker will be chosen for each ceremony, and a reception will follow in the Student Union Building.
In addition to having multiple ceremonies, graduates can work with the Registrar’s Office to participate in either ceremony, regardless of their college.