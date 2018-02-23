Boise State University announces multiple spring graduation ceremonies

Boise State University will hold two graduation ceremonies inside Taco Bell Arena this May to address concerns over limited space for families of graduates. Tickets will not be required for the ceremonies. The announcement comes after controversy when the school previously announced students would be limited to a certain number of tickets.

The ceremonies take place on May 5th. The first ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. for graduates from Business and Economic and Engineering and Health Sciences. The second ceremony is set for 3:30 p.m., and is for graduates from the Colleges of Education, Arts and Sciences, and the School of Public Service.

A student speaker will be chosen for each ceremony, and a reception will follow in the Student Union Building.

In addition to having multiple ceremonies, graduates can work with the Registrar’s Office to participate in either ceremony, regardless of their college.