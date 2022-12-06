Boise State Transfer Update: Three Broncos enter the portal since championship loss

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, the transfer portal window for the NCAA opened, and three Boise State players declared their intention to transfer from the school since the championship game alone.

Tight end Tyneil Hopper, edge rusher Deven Wright, and punter Will Ferrin have all decided to pursue opportunities outside of the Boise State program.

Those three additions now push the total number of Boise State players that have decided to transfer to 10 since the season began. The most notable of that ten is former starting quarterback, Hank Bachmeier. Bachmeier chose to enter the portal after a 2-2 start to this season and an offensive coaching change.

The window for players to enter their names into the portal started on December 5th and ends on January 18th. Players do not need to decide where to go by the 18th, they just need to have their names in the portal at that point.

Boise State has likely not seen the end of players leaving as they still need to hire a new offensive coordinator to replace interim Dirk Koetter. The team should also see people transferring to Boise State through the portal.

Boise State Players in the Transfer Portal (According to 247 Sports)

- Deven Wright, 6' 5" Edge, Junior

- Tyneil Hopper, 6' 2" Tight End, Grad Senior (1 year of eligibility)

- Will Ferrin, 6' 3" Punter, Freshman

- Isaiah Bagnah, 6' 4" Edge, Junior

- Hank Bachmeier, 6' 1" Quarterback, Senior (2 years of eligibility)

- Taequan Tyler, 5' 9" Running Back, Redshirt Sophomore

- Roman Kafentzis, 6' 1" Defensive Back, Grad Transfer (1 year of eligibility)

-Jalen Richmond, 6' 1" Wide Receiver, Freshman

- Casey Kline, 6' 4" Defensive End, Redshirt Sophomore

- Jacob Golden, 6' 5" Offensive Lineman, Redshirt Sophomore

