Boise State to require students to show proof of vaccination or negative test for Sept. 18 football game

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University will require all students to show proof of the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, proof of a complete vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into Saturday's football game against Oklahoma State, according to an announcement on Friday.

Boise State University will require our students who are attending the football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, to provide a negative COVID test result or proof of first dose or complete COVID vaccination.

DETAILS: https://t.co/0als1IKmc5 — Boise State University (@BoiseState) September 17, 2021

Related: Boise State welcomes Oklahoma State for a Saturday showdown on the blue

BSU President Dr. Marlene Tromp said in the announcement the move comes after university officials were "disappointed" by the limited compliance to the mask requirement at the home opener.

"Boise State was disappointed, after appeals by leadership in all of these areas for our fans to follow best practices, that there was poor compliance with campus public health measures at the last home football game. Campus has had strong compliance with these measures throughout the pandemic. The university had already developed new strategies to incentivize and increase compliance, and Boise State is taking additional measures at our game this week, including testing our students or requiring evidence of vaccination. We now believe that additional steps are necessary for the health and safety of our community," the statement reads.

Boise State told Idaho News 6 testing for students is open until 6:00 p.m. Friday, with testing being open from 9:00 - 5:00 p.m. or until tests run out on Saturday. Vaccination appointments are open 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Saturday at the Allen Noble Hall of Fame plaza. In the announcement, Tromp said Boise State plans to offer another mass-vaccination event.

"We currently expect almost 6,000 students in attendance," a Boise State representative told Idaho News 6.

Boise State expects all attendees will meet the requirement for the Oct. 2 home game against the University of Nevada. "This window provides the time for both our healthcare system and our fans to respond to this requirement and permits people to make the choices that are the best for them and their families," the Tromp said in the announcement.

Related: Hospital leaders discuss Crisis Standards of Care in Idaho

Boise State asks that those who are ill, unvaccinated or untested to not attend Saturday's game and to follow public health practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tromp wrote the State Board of Education will meet to "discuss potential guidance for future large-scale events."

Boise State's announcement comes as crisis standards of care were declared in Idaho on Thursday.