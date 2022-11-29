Boise State to host Fresno State in Mountain West Championship

BOISE, Idaho — After a one-year hiatus, the Boise State football team is back in the Mountain West Championship game, and they'll play Fresno State.

The Bulldogs are coming to Boise for the second time this season, after losing to the Broncos, 40-20, in early October.

Fresno State will look different from the last time they matched up against Boise State. Logan Fife picked up the start for Fresno State last time the two played, but after missing four games earlier this season, Jake Haener is back. Since coming back, he has thrown 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He's also averaging 315 yards per game.

For the season combined, Haener has 19 total touchdowns and three interceptions.

Fresno State has the longest win streak in the Mountain West Conference at seven games.

This game might end up being a showdown between quarterbacks as redshirt freshman Taylen Green has 20 total touchdowns and four interceptions. Green hasn't thrown a pick in the last five games and has a 7-1 record as the starting quarterback.

The game will be at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday at 2 p.m. MT on FOX.