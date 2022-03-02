Boise State takes Mountain West regular season title with win over Nevada

The Boise State Broncos took the Mountain West regular-season title Tuesday with a win over Nevada on senior night.

It marks the second time Boise State has won the Mountain West regular-season title, they shared the title in 2015 and it's the first time the Broncos have won a regular-season championship since the 1987-1988 season when BSU played in the Big Sky Conference.

The Broncos will have the number one seed in the conference tournament which starts on Wednesday, the Broncos still have one game remaining at Colorado State on Saturday.

Boise State defeated Nevada for a 73-67 win, BSU had three players in double figures Abu Kigab had 23, Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 16 and Emmanuel Akot also had 16.

Kigab scored nine straight points at one point down the stretch to secure the win and when the team was presented with the trophy Coach Rice immediately gave it to Kigab as the team celebrated.

There was some controversy though when students tried to rush the court following the victory, some were allowed to run on the court while security physically stopped others.