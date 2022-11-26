Boise State survives exciting fourth quarter to beat Utah State on Senior day, 42-23

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos finished the regular season 9-3 after Friday's 42-23 win against Utah State. Boise State had already locked up the right to host the Mountain West Championship after beating Wyoming last weekend, but the win on Friday cemented an undefeated Mountain West record during the regular season.

It was senior day for the Broncos, which might've been part of the reason that senior defensive tackle, Scott Matlock, got the opportunity to score a touchdown on offense.

On the one-yard line, Matlock was playing on the offensive line which has become a notable offensive set for Boise State. In that set, Matlock usually blocks for a running back. In that play, he was able to leak out and quarterback Taylen Green found him in the back of the endzone. It was just one part that was memorable on the day.

“Winning on the Blue, a touchdown in the south endzone on offense, a couple of plays on defense, sounds pretty good," Matlock said, recapping his game. "But, I’m just glad we got the win. It was a good team win, we had to fight. So, I’m really happy about that.”

The 19-point win wasn't without some drama to end the game. After being up 18 points in the third quarter, Utah state climbed back to being down five. With less than two minutes left, the Aggies were deep into Boise State territory when their quarterback dropped back and threw a ball that was intercepted by Gabe Hunter, stopping all Aggie momentum.

Two plays later, as Boise State was trying to get first downs to run the clock, Taylen Green rolled left and took off. He caught the edge and beat every Utah State defender, going 91 yards for a score. Green shined in another game. While the long rushing touchdown sealed the game, Green's four touchdown passes to set up the win.

The Broncos stole another score when safety Seyi Oladipo got a pick-six as the Aggies were trying to make something happen.

On Saturday, Fresno State will come to Boise for the Mountain West Championship. The last time they came, Boise State won 40-20. However, Fresno State has been much better of late, winning six games in a row after losing to Boise State.