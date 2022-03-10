Boise State survives a scare from Nevada winning 71-69

LAS VEGAS, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos advanced to the semifinals beating Nevada 71-69 in the Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas.

Kenan Blackshear had a wide-open three that would have given Nevada the lead with just seconds left to play, but the shot rimmed out.

This came after Abu Kigab was whistled for a flagrant one after inadvertently hitting Blackshear in the face while Abu was trying to tip a loose ball, luckily for Boise State Blackshear missed both free throws.

But the Broncos advanced to the semi-finals after beating Nevada for the third time this season, BSU will play the winner of UNLV and Wyoming on Friday at 7:30 our time.

Emmanuel Akot had a big game for Boise State he led the Broncos with 22 points, Marcus Shaver Jr. had 15 and Abu Kigab added 11.

The Broncos turned the ball over a lot in this game they finished with 16 turnovers, but Boise State did outrebound Nevada 36-27.

Boise State fell behind by eight points early, but an 18-5 run to finish the first half gave the Broncos a five-point lead at the half.